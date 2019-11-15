  • CBS4On Air

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after a police chase and an officer-involved shooting in Weld County overnight. An officer was also shot in the arm and another person was hurt in the course of events, which came to an end at 37th Street and Marigold Street in Evans.

Bullet holes in a police car windshield after an officer-involved shooting in Weld County.

Bullet holes in a police car windshield. (credit: Greeley Police)

The situation started at 9 p.m. Thursday night. Greeley police responded to a call about shots fired at 13th Avenue and 26th Street in Greeley. At that time they were looking for a white pickup truck. That vehicle ended up being spotted by deputies from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office in the town of Eaton north of Greeley. Officers wound up chasing the car, which had two suspects inside, and there was a shootout. The pursuit partially took place on Highway 85.

officer-involved shooting in Evans

(credit: CBS)

officer-involved shooting in Evans

(credit: CBS)

One suspect was shot at that time. They were described as being in stable condition. An officer also sustained the arm injury in the process. At one point a police car was fired on and bullet holes could be seen in the windshield.

officer-involved shooting in Evans

(credit: CBS)

officer-involved shooting in Evans

(credit: CBS)

The other suspect barricaded himself inside a home at 37th and Marigold Street. He was eventually found deceased in the house.

Investigators remained at the home in Evans after daybreak on Friday.

