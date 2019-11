Broncos vs. Vikings Game: 4 Matchups To WatchThe Denver Broncos (3-6) are back from their bye week and the head to Minnesota to face the 7-3 Vikings.

1 hour ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured, Officer Shot In EvansThe chase and shootings came to an end at 37th Street and Marigold Street in Evans.

1 hour ago

Slightly Cooler Saturday With Isolated ShowersWatch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.

4 hours ago

Parent Of Kid Who Attended Play Mountain Place: 'We Felt Like We Could Really Trust Them'The owner of an overcrowded day care facility could face charges after police found 26 children and two adults going about their day behind a wall in her home.

4 hours ago

Aurora Girl Runs Away From Home, Needs MedicationAurora police are asking for the public's help trying to find a girl who ran away from home.

6 hours ago

Things To Do In Denver This WeekendDon't miss Christmas in Color in Federal Heights or in Morrison.

6 hours ago