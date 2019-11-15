Comments
DENVER (AP) – Linebacker Von Miller on Thursday praised Denver Broncos rookie Drew Lock, who is practicing this week for the first time since the preseason. Miller called him a “star in the making” and said “I just want to be here when he gets famous. He’s going to kill it. He’s got everything you need.”
“The other day he ran out and did like a little bootleg and threw it. It was an incomplete pass, but I’ve seen a lot of good ones play and that was probably the best incomplete pass that I’ve seen thrown,” Miller said.
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
