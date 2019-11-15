



– Looking to sample the best poke around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and direct response marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at Aurora-area food and beverage shops grew to $968 per business in November of last year, second only to December, with an average of $1,059, and 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Tokyo Joe’s

Topping the list is an outpost of the Tokyo Joe’s chain. Located at 13950 E. Mississippi Ave. in Sable Ridge, the Asian fusion spot and sushi bar is the highest-rated poke spot in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp.

The Poke Story

Next up is The Poke Story, situated at 23955 E. Plaza Ave., Unit G-103. With 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score poke has proven to be a local favorite.

PokeCity

PokeCity, located at 6750 S. Cornerstar Way, Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score poke and more 4.5 stars out of 9 reviews.

