STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– There are two more Colorado resorts open for skiing and snowboarding this weekend. Steamboat and Vail opened the chairlifts on Friday.
Steamboat opened in its earliest opening date ever. Vail also got skiers on the slopes.
Other resorts like Crested Butte, Beaver Creek and Aspen are set to open later this month.
Several ski areas, like Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, Keystone and Breckenridge are among eight ski areas that are already open in Colorado.