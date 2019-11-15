  • CBS4On Air

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– There are two more Colorado resorts open for skiing and snowboarding this weekend. Steamboat and Vail opened the chairlifts on Friday.

steamboat skiing opening day 2019

(credit: Steamboat)

Steamboat opened in its earliest opening date ever. Vail also got skiers on the slopes.

vail skiing opening day 2019

(credit: Vail Resorts)

Other resorts like Crested Butte, Beaver Creek and Aspen are set to open later this month.

steamboat skiing opening day 2019

(credit: Steamboat)

Several ski areas, like Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, Keystone and Breckenridge are among eight ski areas that are already open in Colorado.

Skiers line up at Arapahoe Basin on Oct. 11, 2019

Skiers line up at Arapahoe Basin on Oct. 11, 2019 (credit: CBS)

