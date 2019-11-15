



– A young couple involved in a devastating crash in Weld County is hoping a pet detective can help them find their Boxer, Millie, who has been missing since the accident . Kelsey Bohnenkamp and her boyfriend, Bridger Frederick, had just recently moved to Colorado when they were involved in a crash east of Greeley on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Bohnenkamp said she and Frederick Bohnenkamp said they were going about 55 mph when another driver pulled out in front of them at the intersection of Weld County Road 53 and 60 1/2. Bohnenkamp said Frederick swerved to try to avoid the vehicle, but clipped it and their truck rolled.

Bohnenkamp says she broke three vertebrae, fractured her skull and suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash — but says Frederick’s injuries are much more severe. She said his back was broken in multiple places and it’s still unclear how severely his spinal cord was damaged. Bohnenkamp said Frederick remains hospitalized at Swedish Medical Center and it will be weeks or months before they know if he will be able to walk again.

Bohnenkamp told CBS4 she passed out after the crash — and when she came to, her 3-year-old female boxer was gone.

Bohnenkamp said Millie was wearing a pink collar with her name and contact information on a tag at the time of the crash, but when they recently looked through the wreckage of the truck, they found the collar inside.

“I love her so much. I moved to New York by myself and she was my only buddy for a while. Then moving to Colorado, I didn’t know anyone but Bridger and she was my only buddy,” Bohnenkamp told CBS4.

“We have reached out to a private pet detective that specializes in tracking lost pets. However with the burden of medical bills and recovering from their traumatic accident they cannot afford the extra expense,” the GoFundMe page states. “We are hoping we can raise enough money to bring Millie back to her owners. They have been through enough and it’s making it that much harder knowing there beloved dog is missing.”

Millie is described as a tan, white and black boxer who is spayed, microchipped and friendly. The family is offering a reward for her return, no questions asked. If you have seen Millie or have any information, please call 716.425.5734 or 208.830.8643.