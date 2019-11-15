  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Department

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was hit by a train and seriously hurt Friday afternoon in Fort Collins. Police were called to the railroad tracks near West Mulberry Street and South Mason Street just after 3 p.m.

Investigators said a BNSF Railway train was stopped northbound along the railroad tracks on N. Mason St. when a 72-year-woman tried to cross between the train cars. She was hit by the railroad coupling and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Fort Collins Police Services CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call Officer Ken Koski at (970) 416-2229.

