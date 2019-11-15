DENVER (CBS4) – Westerly “downsloping” winds will push temperatures into the upper 60s to near near 70 degrees in Denver on Friday. That’s nearly 20 degrees above normal for the middle November 20.

The same westerly flow will also generate large mountain wave clouds. These clouds will stay parked along the Front Range for most of the day and will keep temperatures below their potential. Without the clouds, metro area temperatures would soar well into the 70s.

There will be far more sunshine west of the Conteninal Divide and therefore mostly sunny skies are expected for Opening Day at Vail and Steamboat. High temperatures at the base areas will be in the 50s at both mountains.

Two more Colorado ski areas open today! Lifts spin at 9am at @vailmtn and @skisteamboat. It's the earliest opening ever for the Boat. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be mild… 50s at the base areas. #CBS4Mornings @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 @BrittMorenoTV @AlanGTV pic.twitter.com/T9kE6WNRin — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) November 15, 2019

On Saturday a fast moving storm system will pass north of Colorado. The storm has limited moisture but may still manage to bring the northern mountains of Colorado a couple inches of snow late in the day on Saturday. Meanwhile light rain is possible around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Saturday afternoon followed by a quick rain/snow mix Saturday evening. No accumulation is expected and some areas will stay completely dry. If it does in fact snow, no accumulation is expected in the metro area.