Filed Under:Castle Pines, Colorado State Patrol

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday night on Highway 85 near West Happy Canyon Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m.

Investigators said one of the drivers was traveling the wrong way, hitting a second driver head-on. One person was killed in the crash and two people were trapped.

Highway 85 is closed in both directions while CSP investigates. Troopers said it’s too early to say if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

