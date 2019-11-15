Comments
CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday night on Highway 85 near West Happy Canyon Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m.
US 85 NB/SB: Road closed between Atrium Dr and Happy Canyon Rd. Road closed both directions due to crash, use alternate route, no estimated time to reopen. https://t.co/ILeotbgYnS
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 16, 2019
Investigators said one of the drivers was traveling the wrong way, hitting a second driver head-on. One person was killed in the crash and two people were trapped.
Highway 85 is closed in both directions while CSP investigates. Troopers said it’s too early to say if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.