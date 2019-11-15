AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora mayoral candidate Omar Montgomery has yet to officially concede after former congressman Mike Coffman declared victory in the race.
The latest results from the Colorado Secretary of State website show Coffman with a 215 vote lead. The margin is not enough to automatically trigger a recount.
Coffman declared victory on Thursday, acknowledging that there were many errors that occurred in the election, but that he won enough votes to claim victory.
“The City of Aurora has been my hometown for the past 55 years and I’m honored to receive a vote of confidence, by one of the most diverse cities in America, to be their next Mayor and to help shape its future,” said Coffman.
The Arapahoe County Clerk said thousands of ballots had to be cured, or corrected in the 2019 election due to signature discrepancies. Hundreds of those ballots included the mayor’s race.
An official winner has not been officially declared by the Colorado Secretary of State. Montgomery will hold a gathering Monday afternoon to thank his team for their work leading up to the election.