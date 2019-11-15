Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Fire Rescue confirms no charges will be brought against Comcast and its contractors, one year after a deadly explosion at an Aurora retirement home. An 82-year-old woman was killed in the explosion and fire at Heather Gardens on Nov. 16, 2018.
Investigators concluded that utility locates were not conducted near the retirement home on or around the date of the explosion. The contractors were digging to lay fiber optic lines with a boring bit.
Investigators found the gas line had damage consistent with being struck with a boring bit. They determined the gas leaked underground through the soil and entered the retirement home through a crack or a hole and then ignited, causing the explosion.
The findings of the investigation were presented to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which made the decision not to bring charges.