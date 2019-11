Broncos vs. Vikings Game: 4 Matchups To WatchThe Denver Broncos (3-6) are back from their bye week and the head to Minnesota to face the 7-3 Vikings.

33 minutes ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured, Officer Shot In EvansThe chase and shootings came to an end at 37th Street and Marigold Street in Evans.

37 minutes ago

Slightly Cooler Saturday With Isolated ShowersWatch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.

3 hours ago

Parent Of Kid Who Attended Play Mountain Place: 'We Felt Like We Could Really Trust Them'The owner of an overcrowded day care facility could face charges after police found 26 children and two adults going about their day behind a wall in her home.

3 hours ago

Aurora Girl Runs Away From Home, Needs MedicationAurora police are asking for the public's help trying to find a girl who ran away from home.

5 hours ago

Things To Do In Denver This WeekendDon't miss Christmas in Color in Federal Heights or in Morrison.

5 hours ago