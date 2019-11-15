Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County detectives have arrested a man in connection with a homicide reported last week. The homicide happened at 7899 York Street in unincorporated Adams County.
Detectives went to the house with a search warrant on November 8th. At the scene, detectives confirmed that a shooting and a homicide happened inside an apartment there. Deputies took Russell Montoya Jr. into custody at the apartment, and identified the victim as an adult male from the Denver metro area.
Montoya faces one charge of First-Degree Murder and tampering with physical evidence, a felony.