The 33rd Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival returns to Denver. Today through Sunday, head to the National Western Complex to get a head start on holiday shopping. Tickets are $14.50 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.
Load up your friends and family into a car and experience the holidays like never before! Drive through acres of light displays while listening to holiday music at Christmas in Color. Head to Federal Heights or Morrison now through the first week of January for the colorful display. It’s $27 per car.
Denver Fashion Week is back! The city’s largest fashion showcase features emerging designers, local boutiques, and national brands. Today through Sunday, check out events across the city.
Sunday is free day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science! Head out with the whole family and check out the latest exhibits. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
