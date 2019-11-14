  • CBS4On Air

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Vail Mountain ski area will open 70 acres (28.3 hectares) of terrain to skiers and riders on Friday. Thanks to a newly expanded snowmaking system, the resort will start the new season atop Gondola One with the Swingsville and Ramshorn runs, a beginner skiing area over at Golden Peak, as well as runs surrounding Chair 4.

vail mountain

(credit: Vail Resorts)

Vail Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard says the expanded snowmaking makes an entirely new early-season terrain package available to customers this year.

New for this season, Vail will open skiing and riding out of Vail Village, with upload and download access to the Mid-Vail area via Gondola One.

