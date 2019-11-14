Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – United Flight 229 from Washington Dulles to San Diego was diverted to Denver International Airport on Thursday morning. The plane took off from Washington’s Dulles International Airport at 8:26 a.m. It landed in Denver shortly before 11 a.m.
The crew told passengers there was an engine oil leak as they crossed over southwest Colorado and that they were shutting down the right engine. The Boeing 757-200 aircraft is a twin engine jet.
“They turned pretty much immediately after that and headed here,” said a passenger. “Otherwise normal landing though.”
The plane was surrounded by fire trucks after landing.
It has since gone to a gate and passengers are getting off. United is telling passengers they will get another plane.