By Alan Gionet
Denver International Airport, Flight Cancellations, Flight Delays

DENVER (CBS4) – United Flight 229 from Washington Dulles to San Diego was diverted to Denver International Airport on Thursday morning. The plane took off from Washington’s Dulles International Airport at 8:26 a.m. It landed in Denver shortly before 11 a.m.

An image taken by Dave Norden appears to show oil leaking on the wing of the plane. (credit: Dave Norden)

(credit: Dave Norden)

The crew told passengers there was an engine oil leak as they crossed over southwest Colorado and that they were shutting down the right engine. The Boeing 757-200 aircraft is a twin engine jet.

“They turned pretty much immediately after that and headed here,” said a passenger. “Otherwise normal landing though.”

(credit: Dave Norden)

The plane was surrounded by fire trucks after landing.

United 229

(credit: CBS)

It has since gone to a gate and passengers are getting off. United is telling passengers they will get another plane.



