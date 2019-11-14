Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver arrested one juvenile in connection with a drive-by shooting near a school on Wednesday. A student from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College was shot in the leg.
Police said she was getting out of a parked car on Espana Way, about a half-mile away from the school when someone driving by in a brown sedan opened fire.
Officers believe it was factions from two different schools involved in the shooting and that the teenager with the victim was the intended target.
The shooting on Wednesday comes one day after a 16-year-old student was shot near Collegiate Prep Academy in Denver. The incident prompted a school lockout. Denver police are currently looking for two suspects in that case.