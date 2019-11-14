SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Salida Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect accused of false reporting in a case that ended with a homeowner’s dog shot by police. Officers have issued a warrant for Curtis William White for the incident on Oct. 23rd.
Investigators said White has two existing warrants, including one for felony drug charges. He’s accused of calling 911 and telling the dispatcher a man at a home on Walnut Street had a gun. Investigators believe the call was a hoax to distract officers from a theft at Walmart.
When officers tried to enter the property on Walnut Street, they spotted a six-year-old pit bull coming toward an officer. Police body camera video shows the officer open fire, hitting the dog in the face.
The dog survived, but his owner, Heath Warner, told CBS4 they are facing thousands of dollars in vet bills. He claims the dog was not acting aggressively and wants the city of Salida to pay for the dog’s surgery.
“I’m even more angry now after seeing the video than I was before. I don’t feel like there was any aggressive nature in the animal,” Warner said.
The officer was cleared of any wrongdoing by his department. Anyone with information about White is asked to call the Salida Police Department at (719) 539-2596.