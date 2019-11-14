Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Health Foundation honored paramedics for the work they do every day– saving lives and keeping Denver safe. Paramedics were awarded for their outstanding service.

One paramedic gave up her own boots and socks to help keep a patient, who was experiencing homelessness, warm.

Others were honored for caring for Denver police officers injured in an active shooter situation.

“We love our relationship with Denver police and we’re always there for them, because they’re always there for us,” said one paramedic.

Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also thanked the paramedics for their service.

