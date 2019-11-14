AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman declared victory in the Aurora mayoral race on Thursday. He said that there were many errors that occurred in the election, but that he won enough votes to claim victory.
Coffman, who lost his 6th Congressional District seat to Democrat Jason Crow, declared victory in the race on Thursday afternoon.
“The City of Aurora has been my hometown for the past 55 years and I’m honored to receive a vote of confidence, by one of the most diverse cities in America, to be their next Mayor and to help shape its future,” said Coffman.
Coffman was leading Omar Montgomery by less than 300 votes when the main ballot count was released on Thursday.
But thousands of ballots were returned to voters to be cured, or corrected, for a number of issues including signature discrepancies and missing signatures. Hundreds of those include the mayor’s race.
An official winner has not been officially declared by the Colorado Secretary of State.
Montgomery told CBS4’s Joel Hillan, ”The campaign is waiting for all votes to be finalized with the clerks. We will be meeting as a team and releasing a statement on Friday.”