Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers came to the rescue of two pronghorn bucks whose antlers became locked near Livermore. The incident was reported to wildlife officers by some elk hunters on Oct. 24.
CPW responded to a private property off of Cherokee Park Road near the Cherokee State Wildlife area. Officers called the landowner who met the officers to get them on the property.
A taser was deployed to help control the pronghorn while officers worked to untangle them. According to wildlife officers, this method prevented them from needing to use a tranquilizer.
One officer used a saw to cut through and unlock the horns before the pronghorn ran off.