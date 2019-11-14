TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Closing arguments in the Patrick Frazee murder trial could come as early as Friday. Frazee is on trial for the murder of his daughter’s mother, Kelsey Berreth.
Prosecutors believe Berreth was murdered in her Woodland Park home in Colorado. She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018 on security video at a grocery store.
On Thursday, jurors heard testimony about text messages sent from Berreth’s phone on Thanksgiving Day.
An investigator testified that one text from Berreth’s phone reads, “I bought some sweet potatoes if you want casserole.”
The phone those texts were sent to was later discarded by Frazee, but the phone company provided the transcripts of the text messages to investigators.
Around 5 p.m. that same day, a text to Frazee reads, “We went shooting today so much fun.”
Last week, Krystal Lee, Frazee’s girlfriend, told the court she did not kill Berreth, but said Frazee asked her to. She said he claimed Berreth was being abusive to their young daughter. There has been no proof of that.
Lee said the murder took place at Berreth’s condominium. She said helped clean up the crime scene, at Frazee’s request.
Lee also testified that she carried Berreth’s phone to Idaho to make it appear that Berreth was there.
Frazee has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a body. He faces life in prison if convicted.