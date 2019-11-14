



– “Latin History for Morons” is John Leguizamo’s one-man show that will make you laugh and learn at the same time. The actor/comedian is bringing the show to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts for one night only: Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

“Latin History for Morons” was inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son’s American History books. Leguizamo went on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son’s history project. He found many, and that became the basis for his outrageously funny show.

“I felt rage. I felt depression. I felt pride. I felt joy, learning about all the contributions, and the loss of our cultures and empires. You feel all these things. And I’m seeing that audiences are feeling all the same things, the conflicting emotions. But the big take away is that you walk out of there feeling like you have a super power, like being Latin is a super power,” Leguizamo told CBS4’s Critic At Large Greg Moody.

The show is eye opening. Leguizamo covers the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull. Much of the content was never taught in common American history classes, like the 10,000 Latins that fought in the Revolutionary War, drove the British out of the South, and donated money to General Washington.

“I want to reach my Latinx teenagers. I want to reach Latinx parents. I want to reach everybody. I want to reach white people, I want to reach black people, and Asian people, because, I think, Latin history is American history,” Leguizamo said.

While the show is fun and factual, but it also contains mature themes and language.