ROXBOROUGH, Colo. (CBS4) — One raccoon’s irresistible craving for some peanut butter got him into a bit of a jam. The critter ended up with its head stuck in the glass jar — and then climbed a tree — where it dangled precariously from small branches high above the ground.
No matter what your day was like- we bet it was better than this. Our Company 15, responded to a call behind the King Soopers in Roxborough, to find this guy with a peanut butter jar stuck on his head. The crew got him down and removed the jar. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fz5HTB7TUN
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 14, 2019
Fortunately, West Metro firefighters were able to use loop poles to get it down, and carefully removed the jar from its head.
They said he quickly ran back up the tree.
“We think he’s feeling a bit better now,” West Metro tweeted.