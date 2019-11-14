  • CBS4On Air

ROXBOROUGH, Colo. (CBS4) — One raccoon’s irresistible craving for some peanut butter got him into a bit of a jam. The critter ended up with its head stuck in the glass jar — and then climbed a tree — where it dangled precariously from small branches high above the ground.

Fortunately, West Metro firefighters were able to use loop poles to get it down, and carefully removed the jar from its head.

They said he quickly ran back up the tree.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

“We think he’s feeling a bit better now,” West Metro tweeted.

