DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested a man near 30th and Downing after reports of a man outside a mosque with a gun. The suspect ran away from the scene and officers caught up with him nearby.
Alert: Officers responded to 30th/Downing on a report of an armed male inside a mosque. The suspect fled the scene and officers located and arrested him at a nearby location. DPD is investigating the circumstances, and as a precaution, is increasing patrols around Denver mosques. pic.twitter.com/UvdU6Y73H6
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 15, 2019
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.
The Denver Police Department is increasing patrols around Denver mosques as a precaution.