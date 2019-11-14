Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested a man near 30th and Downing after reports of a man outside a mosque with a gun. The suspect ran away from the scene and officers caught up with him nearby.

mosque man with gun denver police

Copter4 flew over the scene on Thursday evening (credit: CBS)

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

The Denver Police Department is increasing patrols around Denver mosques as a precaution.

