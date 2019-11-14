



– Lyft is bringing 200 long-range electric rideshare vehicles to Denver as part of its Express Drive program. Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock were present for the announcement Thursday in Denver.

The 200 electric vehicles, which will be hitting the road in December, represent the largest single deployment of electric vehicles in Colorado’s history.

“It’s because of Colorado, Gov. Polis and his administration, and state legislative leaders’ forward-thinking policies that we’re able to bring on electric vehicles at scale,” said Cal Lankton, Vice President of Fleet & Global Operations for Lyft. “This type of partnership will encourage Lyft and others to continue investing in electric vehicles, and support infrastructure in Colorado.”

In May, Gov. Polis signed a bill to allow rideshare rental programs to qualify for an electric vehicle tax credit at the same level as consumers — up to $5,000 per vehicle.

“Part of improving transportation in Colorado is getting more and better choices for consumers. That means finding innovative ideas to provide quicker, cleaner, efficient ways to move around our cities,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “And now with Colorado and Lyft leading the way in access to electric rideshare vehicles, we’re one step closer to achieving our vision for a cleaner future with more affordable transportation options.”

Based on deployments in Seattle and Atlanta earlier this year, Lyft estimates its electric vehicle rental drivers are saving approximately $70-100 per week on fuel costs. Over time, Lyft’s electric rideshare fleet may also help lower charging costs for all electric vehicles in Colorado.

“What Lyft is doing here in Denver and Colorado is a phenomenal step in the right direction, and we have to keep working on more ways to reduce our carbon emissions and address climate change,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

For information on the Express Drive program and to apply to become a Lyft driver, click here.