DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have arrested two juveniles in connection with what is being described as a drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon. A young student was shot in the leg not far from her school.

Denver police shooting espana way granby way

(credit: CBS)

Police say the victim was getting out of her car on Espana Way when the shooting happened. The bullet was fired from a passing car about half a mile from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College in Denver.

Officers believe the teenager with her was the intended target.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College was in lockdown and then lockout status after the crime.

“(This is) a concerning incident involving juveniles very near a school. So we’re certainly concerned. We understand parents being concerned about guns being used in the community,” said Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas after the shooting.

The shooting came one day after a 16-year-old student was shot near Collegiate Prep Academy in Denver. That incident also prompted a school lockout. Denver police are currently looking for two suspects in that case.

