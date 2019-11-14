DENVER (CBS4) — French impressionist Claude Monet was born in Paris on Nov. 14, 1840, and the Denver Art Museum is hosting special events Thursday to celebrate.
The DAM is makring the artist’s 179th birthday with cake, the launch of the DAM’s first-ever podcast series titled “Beyond Monet,” the reveal of a Monet-inspired painting by local artist Ashley Joon, a special Art & About program dedicated to Monet’s birthday and a surprise Monet-themed gift bag valued at $100 for one lucky visitor.
Complimentary birthday cake will be served to museum visitors on level 1 of the DAM’s Hamilton Building starting at 1 p.m. while supplies last.
The DAM currently has the most comprehensive collection of Monet paintings to be displayed in the U.S. in the last 25 years.
Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature brings together 124 original Monet works from across his career. The paintings come from 70 different lenders, in 15 countries. The show draws from a mix of public and private collections.
All Monet birthday celebration activities are included in general admission, which is free for members and all youth 18 and younger. The special exhibit, Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, is not included in general admission and requires a separate dated and timed ticket. Advance online ticket purchase is highly recommended. It will be on view at the DAM through Feb. 2, 2020.
