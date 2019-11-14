BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A new State of Recycling report is out just in time for Colorado Recycles Week. Gov. Jared Polis will sign an official proclamation on Friday afternoon marking the week.
The report, from Eco-Cycle and CoPIRG, is the third annual report that highlights the recycling trends for the Centennial State. The bottom line is that despite some positive trends, our state still has a ways to go with regards to recycling.
The report cites, “Nearly 95% of Colorado’s waste could be recycled or composted: we could recycle 32%, including bottles, cans and paper; 37% could be composted, like grass clippings, food waste and clean wood; and 26% could be reused or recycled through specialized programs for textiles, electronics, putting on the path to creating a circular economy where 95% of the materials we throw away are transformed into new products or composted into nutrient-rich soil.”
The report also recommends ways for communities can more efficiently use recycled material yearly. All Coloradans can pitch in to help.
View the full report on a special page of ecocycle.org.