Nearly A Third Of Colorado Now Under Severe DroughtSince the final week in October, a significant shift in the weather pattern has caused frequent snow at lower elevations but very little in the high country. The effects are now being seen.

'CSI Laramie Lab' Helps Colorado Wildlife Officers Solve Poaching Cases, Animal AttacksInvestigations into poaching, trespassing and even predator attacks in Colorado are often solved thanks to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Forensic Laboratory.

Colorado Snowpack Has Dropped Below NormalLast month Summit County had its second snowiest October on record. So far this month has been very different with only paltry amounts of snow in the last couple of weeks.

Boulder Scientists Launch NOAA-Funded Weather 'Time Machine' ProjectLast month, a NOAA-funded research team launched a new version of a weather “time machine” it has been working on since 2011.