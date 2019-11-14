AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was shot in the area of South Memphis and Pheasant Run Way in Aurora on Thursday afternoon. The injured person was rushed to the hospital.
#APDAlert Officers on scene of a shooting in the area of S. Memphis/Pheasant Run Pkwy.
1 person being transported to hospital.
We are working on getting suspect information.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hHGE5hnAqp
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 14, 2019
Copter4 flew over the scene where police officers had cordoned off the street and were interviewing witnesses.
The suspect has been identified as a white male, 5-foot-7, with a slim build and brown hair. The suspect was wearing a white shirt, grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The suspect was in a silver Honda Accord.
The shooting happened near Independence Elementary School and Smoky Hill High School. Police said although this location is close to many schools in the area, the shooting does not appear to be school-related.
Cherry Creek Schools said the shooting happened after students were released at 2:45 p.m. so a lockout was not enacted.