



– Ahead of the 2020 United States Census, the government is working to hire more than 5,000 temporary employees in Denver County alone. The thousands of employees will help count the population of Colorado, which eventually will impact federal funding and congressional representation in the state.

Thursday, the United States Census team hosted a hiring event in the Denver Central Library. Those passing by were welcomed to stop in the hiring event to apply. The process was quick, and completed on a tablet.

Employees with the 2020 United States Census said perks of the job include temporary and flexible hours. Pay was advertised to start at more than $20 an hour.

“I’m looking for work,” said Jazmin Walker, an applicant.

Like many residents, Walker recently moved to Colorado. She qualifies for the position because she is a U.S. Citizen who is at least 18syears old. Because of Colorado’s growing population, Walker said it was important to make sure the entire state was properly counted to increase funding.

Before applying, Walker admitted she didn’t know too much about the importance of the census.

“I’ve heard the word. But, I’ve never looked in to it that much,” Walker told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “They explained to me what the job entailed, which is keeping a count of everyone in the state to make sure funds are delivered properly.”

Others, like Malloree Stutzman, said they were unaware of the demand for workers prior to seeing the hiring event.

“I was just on my way in to the library, and the (census worker) outside told me about it,” Stutzman said.

With promising pay, Stutzman decided to apply. She said it could be a way to provide for the community and herself.

“(I applied) just to better their lives and stuff. I think it is cool, I am excited,” Stutzman said.

National Census Day 2020 is scheduled for April 1, 2020. Those interested in the work can also apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

“The work is very important. Extremely important,” Walker said.

LINK: 2020 Census Jobs