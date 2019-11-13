Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Westminster rushed to put out a house fire in the 7500 block of Bryant Street on Tuesday night. The fire started after a child was playing with matches and candles in the garage.
When they arrived, the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames.
Flames could be seen to up 30 feet high. There were also reports of a possible explosion.
Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes but the damage to the home that caught fire is estimated at $50,000.
Nine crews from Westminster Fire Department responded, two from Adams County Fire Protection District as well as several Westminster police officers.