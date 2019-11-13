Nathan MacKinnon Leads Avalanche To 4-0 Win Against Winnipeg JetsAdam Werner made 40 saves in his unexpected NHL debut and Nathan MacKinnon finished with two goals and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Schedule Finalized For Denver Broncos Week 16 Game vs. Detroit LionsThe Denver Broncos Week 16 game against the Lions will take place on Dec. 22.

Coloradan Austin Ekeler Gets Winded As L.A. Chargers Practice At Air Force AcademyThe things Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler misses about growing up in Colorado: Mountains, all four seasons and being able to catch his breath after a long run.

Nuggets Lose To Hawks 125-121 At Pepsi CenterThe Nuggets scored the first 13 points on their way to a 45-point rout of Atlanta last November, but this time the Hawks pushed back.

Denver Sports Fans Fire Back At Idea Of No Home Games Due To Altitude AdvantageNo more home games in Denver. That’s what one sports radio guy in Philly would like to see happen because of the city’s mile-high edge.