GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– Addiction experts at Golden Peak Recovery Center in Glendale talked about the vaping epidemic in Colorado, especially among teens. The community discussion and open house centered around the underlying causes of vaping.
They also discussed what might cause someone to become addicted. The recovery center hopes to let everyone know that there are resources available.
“There’s no band-aid solution, it’s really about looking at the individual and the individual within their systems- their family, their friends, their community- and finding the best way for that individual to grow,” said Golden Peak primary clinician Amanda Bigham.
Golden Peak uses group therapy as well as one-on-one counseling to help people suffering from addiction.