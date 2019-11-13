Comments
(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos Week 16 game against the Lions will take place on Dec. 22, the team announced on Tuesday. The NFL had left the date for the game in Denver 16 undetermined — it was either going to be Dec. 21 or Dec. 22.
The decision to play the game on Sunday instead of Saturday may have been based on the poor showings by the two teams so far this season. The Broncos currently have a 0.8% chance of making the playoffs and the Lions have a 2.9% chance, according to CBS Sports.
Kickoff between the Broncos and Lions at Empower Field at Mile High will be at 2:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS4.
