Filed Under:Colorado News, N Line, RTD


THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – RTD’s N Line commuter train isn’t operating yet, but the agency’s board is considering giving riders a discount for the first six months.

n line delayed thornton adams county northglenn

The N Line has been delayed until Summer 2020. (credit: CBS)

The train will connect people from Union Station to Thornton and Northglenn. The line was originally supposed to open in 2018, but suffered delays which push that event until possibly August 2020.

RTD FasTracks groundbreaking for the North Metro line in 2014. (credit: CBS)

Colorado Public Radio reports one board member hopes to treat all the stops along the line as local stops, meaning the fare would only be $3 for the first six months.

The proposal is set to get a final vote next week.

LINK: RTD N Line

Comments

Leave a Reply