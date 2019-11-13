Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – RTD’s N Line commuter train isn’t operating yet, but the agency’s board is considering giving riders a discount for the first six months.
The train will connect people from Union Station to Thornton and Northglenn. The line was originally supposed to open in 2018, but suffered delays which push that event until possibly August 2020.
Colorado Public Radio reports one board member hopes to treat all the stops along the line as local stops, meaning the fare would only be $3 for the first six months.
The proposal is set to get a final vote next week.
