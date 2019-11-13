



– Rockley’s Music Center announced they are closing their doors after 73 years in business. Barb Moritzky has been coming to the iconic music store on West Colfax for more than 20 years.

“I don’t see any of the music that was once here, all the sheet music,” said Moritzky. “I’d come in here and just dream,” she said, adding, “You could be in whatever musical you wanted to be in, or opera, whatever.”

The oldest business in city of Lakewood has seen a lot of change through the years.

“When we started in 1946 we were Rockley Music and Appliance and we sold washers and dryers, did TV and radio repair, had a band department and some pianos there,” said third generation co-owner Liane Rockley.

Sale of appliances would give way to records, instruments, print music and of course pianos.

As the year draws to a close, a dramatic change is in store for the Rockley family business.

“Retail like this, in this location will cease to exist so that’s a little hard,” said Liane.

The family is liquidating their inventory and selling the iconic property.

“We’re going to focus on our services, so piano moving, tuning, technical work, we’ll still rent orchestral instruments for the kids for schools,” she said.

The family will segue from retail, to non-profit and their work with the Rockley Family Foundation.

“[The Rockley Family Foundation] supports music education in schools, universities, arts centers, school districts, not only here in Colorado, but nationally and that’s just really growing like gang busters,” said Liane.

Still, as the liquidation and sell of the property moves forward, you can’t help but feel the nostalgia and gratitude from the community.

“It was kind of a heart kind of place for Lakewood, for people to really feel the arts and the music here,” said Barb.

“Music is what binds us all together and there’s friendships that I’ve had with teachers, with customers, with students, that transcend time,” said Liane. “I want to thank them for being a part of this time and energy here with us in our location.”

If you have questions about available inventory or would like to schedule a private appointment, you can call (303) 233-4444 or visit www.RockleyMusic.com