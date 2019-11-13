DENVER (CBS4)– Across the country, Americans watched the first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Joining them, students in Dr. Rob Preuhs’ political science class at Metro State University in Denver.

It’s an event they want to witness for themselves.

“They realize that it’s a historic event. The third ever in our country’s history, and they’re interested in how the political theater plays out,” said Preuhs.

Preuhs thinks the hearings are an important teaching tool. His students, unlike many students before, are able to see firsthand how this rarely witnessed part of American democracy works.

“The rules matter, so we kind of put together a discussion about the constitution. How the process of impeachment works, that impeachment itself is a grand jury process that is held in the House of Representatives and then the trial to remove the president is in the Senate. And that’s all part of a broader system of checks and balances and separation of powers,” said Preuhs.

Preuhs also said his students are used to a highly polarized political system and to them the impeachment hearings are just part of politics as usual. So they expect to see a lot of political posturing.

“This is a partisan event to some extent. We should see votes go along partisan lines.”

Preuhs urges his students and all Americans to realize that despite the political theater and partisan spin, this is a very serious and historic event everyone should be watching closely.

“When we feel a bit overwhelmed by the rhetoric that comes out, I think in some ways we almost become a bit numb to how important this process is, but this is something that we shouldn’t take lightly.”