DENVER (CBS4)– Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College went into a lockdown as a precautionary measure on Wednesday afternoon. School officials said there was a potential threat near the school building.
The lockdown was moved to a lockout at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday. The school, located at 19535 E 46th Ave. is near the scene where Denver police investigated a shooting.
The shooting in the 4500 block of Espana Way left one woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. No suspect information was released regarding the shooting.