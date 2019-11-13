  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College went into a lockdown as a precautionary measure on Wednesday afternoon. School officials said there was a potential threat near the school building.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College (credit: CBS)

The lockdown was moved to a lockout at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday. The school, located at 19535 E 46th Ave. is near the scene where Denver police investigated a shooting.

Denver police shooting espana way granby way

(credit: CBS)

The shooting in the 4500 block of Espana Way left one woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. No suspect information was released regarding the shooting.

