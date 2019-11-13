Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Coroner has released the identity of two people killed in Loveland Monday evening. Samuel Harding, 60, and Tammy Pierce, 59, both of Loveland, died at a home in the 3300 block of Cuchara Court in Loveland.
A Loveland police officer was dispatched to the home on a welfare check after a report of a possible homicide. Harding was found dead in the garage upon the officer’s arrival.
The officer immediately backed out, and the Loveland SWAT team surrounded the house. A little more than an hour later, the officers with the team entered the home. They found Pierce armed with a gun who engaged officers in an exchange of gunfire.
The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team and Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting.
