JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Kristen Miller has made it her mission to give back to dogs serving in law enforcement. The Colorado Springs resident was abducted when was 7 years old and abandoned in a desert before a K9 German Shepard found her.
She was inspired to give back, and the latest beneficiary was the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s beyond powerful to me, especially now that I can do what I do now,” she told CBS4.
Miller’s donations have benefited a number of departments. She’s bought K9 protective vests, paid for dog’s medical bills, and most recently donated first aid kits to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
“These first aid kits will help these dogs stay safe and working as long as they possible can. It’s an invaluable gift to us,” said Deputy Jim Valbert, who trains the department’s K9s.
Miller says she plans to continue donating to departments because it’s the best way she knows how to say thank you.
“I’m putting icing on my cake that I know I can make a difference in someone else’s life.”