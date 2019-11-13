



— Country music singer Dierks Bentley is opening a restaurant and bar in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. It will be the fifth restaurant in Bentley’s “Whiskey Row” chain.

“Every Whiskey Row is located in a city and state that is very special to me,” Bentley said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about Whiskey Row now having a home in Denver.”

“Colorado has always been a big part of my life and continues to be so as a place where I write and record music, spend time with family and put on our Seven Peaks Festival,” Bentley stated.

Bentley ended up catching some heat the last time he was in Colorado for the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista. He posted a photo on Instagram about how much he enjoyed spending the day on Cottonwood Creek with fellow country singer Luke Bryan — and ended up getting a ticket for fishing without a license.

Bentley also had a bit of a mishap when he came to Colorado for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival last summer. He “took a wipe” while mountain biking and broke a few bones in his hand. But Bentley assured fans the accident wasn’t ruining his visit.

“I’m actually more than fine, I’m great,” he said, gesturing to the gorgeous mountain scenery behind him.

RELATED: Dierks Bentley Broke ‘A Few Bones’ Mountain Biking In Colorado

Now Bentley may be spending even more time in Colorado.

“Selfishly, opening a Whiskey Row there just gives me more excuses to head to the mountains!” Bentley admitted.

The restaurant and live music venue will replace Lodo’s Bar and Grill on Market Street, near 20th Street. Construction set to begin in January 2020.

Officials said design improvements will be made to “preserve and enhance” the significance of the historic buildings. The two-story infill structure will include an extended patio and rooftop addition with a grand opening to be revealed at a later date.

Whiskey Row has three existing locations in Arizona and one Tennessee.