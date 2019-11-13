DENVER (CBS4)– Some Denver Nuggets players celebrated World Kindness Day on Wednesday. They made a surprise visit to the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee brought Nuggets cookies to care providers at the hospital.
The players were happy to pose for a few photos.
Millsap is a power forward and said he is thankful for what the staff does for children every day.
“What would we do without them? That’s the main question. If they didn’t do it, who would? For them to give their time and their effort to help out the kids and the parents… this is unbelievable,” said Millsap.
While those players were visiting the hospital, other players were also out spreading kindness. Some Nuggets players delivered pizzas to firefighters.