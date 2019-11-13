SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Hearings
DENVER (CBS4)– An overnight fire nearly destroyed a home in Denver. Firefighters rushed to the burning home in the 4300 block of Utah Place.

The home was still smoldering hours later. Firefighters say the man and his daughter who live there weren’t home at the time.

A dog, a couple of cats, a bird and a lizard survived the fire.
Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire.

