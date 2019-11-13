DENVER (CBS4) – An attorney who represents victims of sex abuse by Catholic priests called on Colorado legislators to drop the statute of limitations on such crimes on Wednesday. Jeff Anderson also presented names and photos of around 100 priests who served in Colorado who have been accused sex abuse.

One name on the list was now-former Jesuit Father Patrick O’Liddy. CBS4 featured him in a news story several years ago.

“Hi Rick Sallinger from Channel 4. We’d like to talk to you about why you left the priesthood.”

In 2002, he was convicted of sexting with a minor. His picture is now on a board that was presented at a news conference in Denver. Several who said they were victims from different priests stood by as Anderson spoke.

“If a law would pass it would help survivors like Joe McGee who signed agreements for $10,000.”

McGee was about 9 years old in Iliff, Colorado when he says he was abused. Father John Francis Stein was later convicted of taking indecent liberties with another minor boy.

“I am sorry to say my sex education comes from a Catholic priest at the hand of a Catholic priest,” he told CBS4.

He said the statute of limitations needs to be dropped because he and others were so young when they were abused and couldn’t have taken advantage of the laws then. It impacts both criminal and civil actions.

“For the first 50 years of my life I was in fatal fear that people would know I was abused by a priest,” McGee said.

Recently the Denver Archdiocese opened its records and announced a fund to compensate victims. Attorneys for victims warn agreeing to that could jeopardize their right to sue.

The archdiocese responded to Wednesday’s news conference with a statement saying in part:

“We are not in a position to comment on hypothetical legislation. In general, statute of limitations exist for a reason.”

Full statement from the Archdiocese of Denver: