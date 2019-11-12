WIGGINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado student has been questioned and released to his parents after a Snapchat picture of a gun in a backpack prompted a lockdown and lock-in at Wiggins Schools Tuesday morning. The picture in question showed a gun in a backpack and was sent to a group chat with a caption suggesting a shooting at school.
The photograph, shared Monday evening, was shown to the Wiggins School Superintendent Trent Kerr and Wiggins Police, who ordered the student detained as soon as he arrived at school. After interviews with the student and the student’s parents, the picture was determined to be a joke.
Law enforcement in Morgan County does not believe there is an active threat to students. Elementary school students are still in session, but middle and high schoolers have been released for the day.
