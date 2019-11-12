Somebody People

This cocktail bar and vegan bistro is trending, in comparison to other businesses categorized as “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, cocktail bars saw a median 1.7% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Somebody People saw a dramatic 285.7% increase, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating throughout.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the cocktail bar category: Uncle has seen a 42.4% increase in reviews, and The Cooper Lounge has seen a 1.7% bump.

Located at 1165 S. Broadway, Suite 104, in Southwest Denver, Somebody People specializes in vegetable-focused cuisine with Mediterranean influences. On the menu, look for house-made rigatoni pasta, cauliflower salad, sunflower seed hummus and grilled oyster mushrooms with chimichurri.

Somebody People is open from 5–11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5–11:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 5–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Highland’s Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, the bar and Thai restaurant is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp saw a median 1.4% increase in new reviews over the past month, Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar bagged a 100% increase in new reviews within that time frame, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to its current 4.5 stars.

There’s even more trending in Denver’s bar scene: Rhein Haus Denver has seen a 1.3% increase in reviews.

Open at 1700 Platte St., Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar features a menu brimming with classic Thai dishes, ranging from Bangkok-style stewed ribs, Thai street chicken satay, pineapple fried rice and pad see ew to spaghetti with green curry, spicy basil mint beef and Pla-Larb salad with fried frog.

Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on weekdays and 4–10 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Logan Street

Logan Street is also making waves. Open since September at 400 E. Seventh Ave. in Governor’s Park, the wine bar and traditional American eatery has seen a dramatic 107.7% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7% for all businesses tagged “American (Traditional)” on Yelp.

Logan Street is known for its diverse selection of plates that include pitas, flatbreads, handmade pastas and seafood items, served in an elevated dining atmosphere. Over the past month, it’s seen its Yelp rating tick down from 4.5 stars to four stars.

Logan Street is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

Morning Story

Washington Virginia Vale’s Morning Story is the city’s buzziest breakfast and brunch joint by the numbers.

The breakfast and brunch cafe, which opened at 560 S. Holly St. in 2018, increased its new review count by 33.3% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.6% for the Yelp category “Breakfast & Brunch.” It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.4 times more reviews than expected, based on past performance.

Morning Story offers a sizable menu of classic breakfast and brunch fare. Items to try include the bacon avocado scramble, croissant breakfast cake, biscuits and gravy, French toast, berry Belgian waffles, green chili chicken hash and huevos rancheros.

Morning Story is open from 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m. daily.