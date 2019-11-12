



— Two employees at a fast-food restaurant in North Carolina were fired last week after they allegedly refused service to a police officer.

The Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said one of his officers, Kenneth Horton, an Army veteran and police sergeant, was on duty and in uniform when he arrived a Cook Out restaurant early Thursday to get food.

“We’re saddened that an employee denied service to a police officer,” Hess told WTVD. “We promote unity. The public here knows that. Unfortunately, this incident has created a divide, but it’s only because of a small action that could have been avoided.”

Word about the encounter quickly spread in town and on social media and Cook Out bosses fired the cashier and manager on duty.

Taren Woods, the manager working that morning, said she was in the back at the time.

“I didn’t know nothing — that it was that serious until the next day I heard the cashier got fired because she didn’t take the cop’s order,” Woods told CBS affiliate WNCN.

She confirmed the cashier refused to help the officer but had asked a fellow employee to step in. But when the second employee went to take the order, the officer wanted to know what happened to the first cashier. He then walked away, she said.

Woods said she’s worked at Cook Out for 10 years.

“It is frustrating because it’s a lie. And they got all this stuff stirred up,” she said. “And I lost my job and I got four kids and it’s Christmas time. So yeah, that’s not fair at all.”

WNCN said it reached out to Cook Out for a response but hasn’t heard back yet.