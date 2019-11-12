THONRTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are still searching for a 12-year-old who ran away from the Shiloh House treatment center in Littleton Monday night. A 13-year-old who was with him was found Tuesday near West 46th Avenue and Mariposa Street.
Daniel Romero, 13 (picture attached) has been located in Denver and returned safely. Still missing is Ronnie Hernandez, 12, if located please notify police.
Thanks for all the retweets and help in locating Daniel. Let's find Ronnie now! #TPDsafertogether pic.twitter.com/3AMrhiIry5
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 12, 2019
The boys were last seen around 7 p.m. Monday near West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25. Police said they were not wearing coats or shoes.
Police do not have a photo of the missing 12-year-old named Ronnie Hernandez. He is 5’6″ and 150 lbs. with black hair, last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.
