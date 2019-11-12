  • CBS4On Air

THONRTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are still searching for a 12-year-old who ran away from the Shiloh House treatment center in Littleton Monday night. A 13-year-old who was with him was found Tuesday near West 46th Avenue and Mariposa Street.

The boys were last seen around 7 p.m. Monday near West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25. Police said they were not wearing coats or shoes.

Police do not have a photo of the missing 12-year-old named Ronnie Hernandez. He is 5’6″ and 150 lbs. with black hair, last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

