AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – More than three years after Travis Mason was gunned down at Green Heart Dispensary, police are still searching for his killer. The reward for information leading to an arrest has grown to $55,000.
Mason, 24, a Marine, worked as a security guard at the marijuana dispensary for only a few weeks when two masked men stormed the store and gunned him down in June 2016.
The suspects left without any money or marijuana.
Mason and his family had moved to Colorado that summer after four years with the Marine Corps. After his murder his wife, Samantha, moved to North Carolina with their three children.
Anyone with information about what happened that night is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 739-6050 or remain anonymous and could be eligible for the award by calling Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP
