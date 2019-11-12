



– Spending time in Lowry Field? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a beer garden to a nail parlor.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lowry Field, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Lowry Beer Garden

Topping the list is beer outlet and gastropub Lowry Beer Garden, which serves burgers, sandwiches and more. Located at 7577 E. Academy Blvd., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 505 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to featuring an expansive Oktoberfest-style communal seating area, Lowry Beer Garden offers a wide selection of local craft beer and food items, such as hot dogs, bratwurst, fried pickles and giant pretzels.

North County

Next up is bar and Mexican bistro North County, which is known for its fish tacos, fresh seafood and more, situated at 94 Rampart Way. With four stars out of 478 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

North County specializes in cuisine inspired by Baja, California, as well as margaritas and hand-crafted cocktails that utilize rum and tequila. On the menu, look for fried oysters, mussels with chorizo broth, a slow-roasted chicken quesadilla and Mexico City shrimp tacos

Lowry Nail Spa

Nail salon Lowry Nail Spa is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7581 E. Academy Blvd., Unit 119, 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews.

Services provided at Lowry Nail Spa range from standard manicures and pedicures, acrylic nail full sets, silk wraps and polish changes to nail repair treatments and callus removal.

Spavia Day Spa

At last, Spavia Day Spa, which offers skin care and eyelash services, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 200 Quebec St., Building 500, Unit 115, to experience it for yourself.

According to its Yelp page, this popular day spa chain strives to create a sense of rejuvenation through its pampering services, which include body wraps, scrubs, facials, massages and other beauty treatments.

Article provided by Hoodline.